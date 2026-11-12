DC chairs public outreach-cum-grievance redressal camp at Tenghar Payer

PULWAMA, Nov 11: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, today chaired a Public Outreach-cum-Grievance Redressal Camp at Tenghar Payar in Block Pulwama, providing residents of Tenghar, Payar, Mughalpora, Chandgam, Trichal, Mashpora, Nowhar Mallapora and adjoining villages an opportunity to project their grievances and developmental demands.

Various departments, including Health, Education, Social Welfare, Revenue, Jal Shakti, Rural Development, Horticulture, Sheep Husbandry, District Industries Centre and J&K Bank, established stalls to facilitate on-the-spot service delivery, disseminate information about government schemes and interact with the public. The DC inspected the stalls and reviewed the services being provided.

A major focus of the camp was the SSS Campaign (Skill Development, Self-Employment, Sports and Studies), under which household-level skill mapping and registration of individuals aged 18–59 years is being undertaken.

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The DC urged residents to ensure registration of all eligible household members, particularly unemployed youth and women, to facilitate access to skill training, entrepreneurship support, sports coaching and educational opportunities. He said the initiative aims to identify individual skills and aspirations and connect eligible persons with suitable opportunities and institutional support.

During the interaction, village delegations projected demands relating to flood protection, drinking water, irrigation, healthcare, road connectivity, electricity, education and sports infrastructure. Key issues included flood protection and diversion of the Nallah at Chatripura, restoration of water supply and filtration facilities, construction and upgradation of roads, establishment of health and veterinary facilities, development of playgrounds and public parks, irrigation facilities for karewa land and orchards, and provision of a modern library and reading hall.

The DC gave a patient hearing to the delegations and individuals and issued specific directions to the concerned departments for field inspections, feasibility assessments, preparation of estimates and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), and necessary follow-up action.

The DC also urged farmers to generate their Farm IDs through the concerned Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture offices to facilitate access to various government schemes and benefits.

The camp was attended by district and sectoral officers, representatives of various line departments, public representatives, local delegations and a large number of residents.