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Home / State / DC chairs NCORD meeting, calls for coordinated efforts to curb drug menace

DC chairs NCORD meeting, calls for coordinated efforts to curb drug menace

Excelsior Correspondent UDHAMPUR, Oct 27: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi today chaired a meeting of the District-Level NCORD Committee to review drug control measures and assess the progress of ongoing initiatives to combat the drug menace across the district. The...

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Daily Excelsior
04:43 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 27: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi today chaired a meeting of the District-Level NCORD Committee to review drug control measures and assess the progress of ongoing initiatives to combat the drug menace across the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Prem Singh and senior officers from the line departments.

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The DC conducted a detailed review of measures related to the identification and rehabilitation of drug users, installation of CCTV cameras, prevention of illicit cultivation of narcotic crops, inspections of pharmacies and de-addiction centres, destruction of wild cannabis, surveillance of drug hotspots, preventive enforcement measures, promotion of drug-free campuses, monitoring of educational institutions, implementation of Information, Education and Communication  campaigns, mass awareness programmes, introduction of computerised billing systems in pharmacies, promotion of Nasha Mukt Panchayats and cases registered under the NDPS Act.

He further directed all departments to organise intensive awareness activities and special camps under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan to strengthen public participation in the fight against drug abuse. Emphasising the importance of interdepartmental coordination, he called for a concerted and sustained approach to ensure effective implementation of drug control measures.

DC also stressed the need to strengthen counselling services and intensify IEC activities to sensitise the public, particularly young people, about the harmful consequences of drug abuse.

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