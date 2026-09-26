DC chairs NCORD Meeting; Calls for coordinated anti-drug action

Excelsior Correspondent

‎‎RAJOURI, Sept 25: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma today chaired a meeting of the District Level NCORD Committee to review the ongoing efforts against drug abuse in the district.

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‎SSP Naresh Singh; ADC Ravi Kumar Sihag; ACR, Mohammad Jahangir Khan; the officers from BSF, Indian Army, CRPF and other agencies attended the meeting.

‎The DC directed the concerned departments and security agencies to work in close coordination and intensify anti-drug awareness and enforcement activities. He stressed the need for focused interventions among youth, with special emphasis on awareness, prevention, screening, treatment and rehabilitation.

‎‎The BSF, CRPF and other security agencies were also asked to actively contribute to the district's anti-drug campaign and outreach initiatives.

The Deputy Commissioner directed concerned officers to ensure regular awareness activities among youth through educational institutions, sports and community platforms. He further directed concerned officers to ensure regular visits to the Drug De-addiction centre and proper monitoring of its functioning, besides strengthening awareness and rehabilitation-related outreach.

‎‎The DC called for sustained field-level action and coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to achieve the objectives of the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign and eradicate the menace of drug abuse from the district.