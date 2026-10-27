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Home / State / DC Chairs Meeting with Political Party Representatives on Location of Polling Stations

DC Chairs Meeting with Political Party Representatives on Location of Polling Stations

KARGIL, Oct 26: District Panchayat Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Rakesh Kumar, today convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties in his office chamber to discuss the locations of polling stations. Representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party...

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Daily Excelsior
04:45 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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KARGIL, Oct 26: District Panchayat Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Rakesh Kumar, today convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties in his office chamber to discuss the locations of polling stations.

Representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress and National Conference attended the meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kargil, Assistant Commissioner Development and other concerned officials were also present.

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