DC chairs meeting on Roles and Responsibilities of ROs and AROs for Panchayat Election 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

KHALTIS, Oct 24: The Deputy Commissioner, Sham, Smt. Kunzes Angmo, today chaired a virtual meeting with Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) to provide detailed instructions regarding their roles, responsibilities and duties for the smooth, fair, free and transparent conduct of Panchayat Election 2026.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner issued detailed instructions on the general responsibilities of ROs and AROs, covering various stages of the election process, including the pre-nomination phase, nomination phase, pre-poll phase and responsibilities on Poll Day.

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The Deputy Commissioner also directed the concerned officers to ensure the establishment of properly equipped offices for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).

The officers were further directed to ensure strict adherence to election guidelines and instructions, maintain transparency at every stage of the electoral process, and discharge their duties with utmost responsibility to ensure the smooth, fair, free and impartial conduct of the Panchayat Election 2026.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Engineer, R&B Division, Sham; Executive Engineer, Hydraulic Division, Sham; Executive Engineer, PDD, Sham; Executive Engineer, PMGSY; Naib Tehsildar, Headquarters Khaltsi; Principals of Government Higher Secondary Schools, Beema, Khaltsi and Saspol; Horticulture Development Officer, Khaltsi; Block Veterinary Officer, Khaltsi; Livestock Development Officer, Khaltsi; Zonal Education Officer, Khaltsi; and Forest Range Officer, Khaltsi.