DC Chairs First District-Level Border Issues & Action Committee Meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

KHALTSE, Sept 7: Deputy Commissioner, Sham, Kunzes Angmo, today chaired the first meeting of the District Level Border Issues & Action Committee (BIAC) at the Conference Hall of the DC Office, Sham.

The meeting was attended by SSP Sham Ajaz Malik, SDM Sham Atta Ullah Khan, Chief Post Officer and Intelligence Officer of ITBF and Panchayat Inspector, Skurbuchan Block, Shabir Hussain.

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At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner welcomed the members and outlined the objectives of the BIAC, which has been constituted to strengthen the safety and development of border areas and address issues related to migration of population from specified areas.

The committee also held a detailed discussion on its terms of reference.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed mechanisms for collection, collation and analysis of data relating to border issues.

It was decided that the Rural Development Department and Revenue Department would furnish detailed reports in the format prescribed by the Home Department.

Further, the meeting stressed the need for coordinated information-sharing among Police and Intelligence agencies regarding illegal activities in border areas, with support from the Army for identification of vulnerable hotspots.

The concerned agencies were directed to submit an action plan.

The committee also emphasised the involvement of Nambardars and local villagers in preventive and corrective measures.

It was decided that the concerned agencies would initiate necessary action in coordination with the District Administration.