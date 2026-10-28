DC chairs 52nd District-Level NCORD Meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Oct 27: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Jatin Kishore, today chaired the 52nd District-Level Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) meeting at the Conference Hall, Budgam, along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam, Hariprasad KK, to review measures being undertaken to combat drug abuse in the district.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed enforcement measures, awareness initiatives, treatment and rehabilitation facilities, and the progress achieved by various departments in addressing the drug menace. He directed all concerned departments to strengthen interdepartmental coordination and intensify efforts towards prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation.

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Emphasising the importance of awareness and prevention, the Deputy Commissioner called for intensified Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities, particularly among youth, students, families and vulnerable sections of society. He also directed strict surveillance around educational institutions and other vulnerable areas, stressing stringent legal action against those involved in drug abuse.

SSP Budgam, Hariprasad KK, emphasised the need for stronger coordination among departments and sustained enforcement against drug peddlers, traffickers and others involved in the illicit drug trade. He reiterated the importance of collective efforts to effectively tackle the drug menace.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah; Sub-Divisional Magistrates; Joint Director Planning; Chief Education Officer; Chief Medical Officer; Chief Agriculture Officer; District Social Welfare Officer; Assistant Drug Controller; BDOs. EOs, representatives from all colleges, and other concerned offices.