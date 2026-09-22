DC Budgam reviews NABARD-Funded Development Projects

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Sept 21: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Athar Aamir Khan, today chaired a meeting to review the physical and financial progress of development projects being executed in the district under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of NABARD.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of 90 projects sanctioned under RIDF-XXV to RIDF-XXXI was undertaken. It was informed that 68 projects have been completed, while 15 connectivity projects are presently under execution.

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The meeting reviewed the progress of major road and bridge projects being implemented through the R&B Divisions of Budgam, Chadoora, Beerwah and Charar-i-Sharief.

The Deputy Commissioner took a detailed assessment of the status of ongoing works and directed the concerned officers to ensure timely completion of the projects.

The meeting was also informed about the progress of the Kutbal–Yousmarg Road, Kanidajan–Pehlipora–Seklu Road and Hanjigund–Chadoora diversion road-cum-bridge. The DC directed the concerned departments to ensure timely completion of all requisite formalities and expedite execution of the works.

The meeting further reviewed eight new high-priority road and bridge projects sanctioned under NABARD RIDF-XXXII for 2026–27, covering important connectivity works in Nasrullahpora, Farshangipora, Beerwah, Charar-i-Sharief, Chadoora and Khansahib areas. Administrative Approval has been accorded for seven projects, while the remaining project is under process.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Budgam Vivek Agarwal, SE R&B Division Budgam, Joint Director Planning Budgam, DFO Pir Panjal Forest Division Budgam, Executive Engineers of R&B Divisions Budgam, Beerwah, Chadoora and Charar-i-Sharief, besides other concerned officers.