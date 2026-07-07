DC Baramulla visits Sopore Industrial Estate, interacts with Traders

Excelsior correspondent

BARAMULLA, JULY 06: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. S.F. Hamid today visited the Sopore Industrial Estate, where he interacted with traders, entrepreneurs and industrial unit holders to review the functioning of industrial establishments.

The Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, inspected various industrial and business units and reviewed their production activities and infrastructure. During the interaction, traders and entrepreneurs highlighted the need for construction of a boundary wall (fencing), establishment of a single regulated entry and exit point, and augmentation of other essential infrastructure and facilities within the industrial estate.

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The Deputy commissioner, assured them that all demands would be examined on priority and taken up with the concerned departments for appropriate action. He emphasized that a well-developed industrial ecosystem is essential for promoting entrepreneurship, generating employment and boosting the local economy.

The Deputy Commissioner further stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among the concerned departments to facilitate industrial growth and improve infrastructure at the estate.

He reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and ensuring a conducive environment for the growth and expansion of industrial activities.