DC Anantnag reviews Physical, Financial Progress of Development Works

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Nov 09: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, today chaired a meeting to review the physical and financial progress of ongoing development works being executed across the district.

During the meeting, a detailed sector-wise review was conducted regarding the status of various ongoing works, expenditure incurred, targets achieved and bottlenecks, if any, affecting the pace of execution.

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The Deputy Commissioner took stock of the progress of works being implemented by different departments and executing agencies and directed the concerned officers to closely monitor the pace and quality of works on the ground.

He instructed all concerned to expedite the execution of ongoing works and ensure that the available working season is utilised to the maximum for completing works within the stipulated timelines.

The DC stressed the need for effective inter-departmental coordination, timely resolution of bottlenecks and regular field inspections to ensure that projects are executed as per approved specifications and timelines.

He further directed officers to maintain close monitoring of both physical and financial progress and ensure optimum utilisation of funds, while according due priority to projects having direct public benefit.

The Deputy Commissioner called for a result-oriented approach and directed the executing agencies to work with greater coordination and commitment to achieve the set targets within the prescribed timelines.