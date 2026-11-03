DC Anantnag chairs NCORD Meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, NOVEMBER 02: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, today chaired a meeting of the District-Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at the DC Office Complex, Anantnag, to review measures being undertaken to combat drug abuse and strengthen enforcement against drug trafficking in the district.

The meeting focused on reviewing the action taken by various departments, strengthening inter-departmental coordination and intensifying efforts towards drug prevention, awareness and rehabilitation.

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The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need for coordinated efforts by all concerned departments to effectively tackle the menace of drug abuse. He emphasised strict action against drug peddlers, enhanced surveillance and sustained awareness campaigns, particularly among youth.

He also reviewed the functioning of the Drug De-addiction Centre and stressed the need to further strengthen its services.

The meeting was informed that 792 kanals of wild cannabis growing along riverbeds and other areas had been destroyed.

The chair was also informed that 100 percent CCTV cameras have been installed in pharmacies across the district. The concerned department was directed to intensify inspection and checking of pharmacies to ensure strict compliance with prescribed regulations.

He further called for strengthening rehabilitation and counselling facilities for persons affected by substance abuse and directed the concerned departments to work in close coordination to achieve the objective of a drug-free Anantnag.

Principals of colleges and representatives of other departments were directed to ensure sustained awareness programmes and actively engage students and youth in the fight against drug abuse.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, SDM Pahalgam, Bijbihra, ASP, ACR, ACD, GDC Principals, ACP, CEO, DIO, and other officers.