DBPS pays tribute to Shaheed Maj Somnath

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha (DBPS), Parade, Jammu, today paid tribute to Major Somnath Sharma, the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, on his death anniversary, recalling his supreme sacrifice while defending the country during the 1947 Indo-Pak war.

At a function held in the Sabha premises, DBPS president Ved Parkash Sharma and other members paid floral tributes to the war hero. Speakers recalled his bravery and role in repulsing the Pakistani Army attack, launched under the guise of tribal invaders, on November 3, 1947.

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Ved Parkash Sharma described the martyr's sacrifice as a matter of national pride and highlighted the contribution of his family, whose members also served in the Indian Army, setting an inspiring example of patriotism and dedication to the nation.

DBPS chairman P C Sharma, former Deputy Commissioner B S Jamwal, NMC president Subash Shastri and Bawa Bhair Dev Sathan Trust general secretary Ramesh Sharma also paid tributes to the legendary soldier. They called upon the younger generation to draw inspiration from the courage and patriotism of martyrs who laid down their lives to safeguard India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Senior BJP leader and Tawi Andolan president Advocate Chander Mohan Sharma stressed the need to educate the younger generation about the glorious history and sacrifices of national heroes. He also demanded that Srinagar Airport be named after Major Somnath in recognition of his unparalleled contribution.

Among others present were N C Sharma, M L Sharma, Jagannath Sharma, M L Padha, Sunil Sharma, Soujanya Sharma, K L Sharma, Shiv Ram Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Gurdas Sharma, Davinder Sharma, Ritiz Khajuria and representatives of various social organizations.