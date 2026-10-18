DBPS demands withdrawal of controversial UGC Act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Discussion over the UGC equity regulations in Higher Education was held during a meeting by Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha activists, under the chairmanship of its president Ved Parkash Sharma at Chankaya Chowk Parade, Jammu on Saturday.

Urging the Prime Minister for immediate withdrawal of controversial Act, the meet called for broad public consultation before any such measures are enforced.

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Addressing the meeting, Sharma said the new regulations give committees unchecked authority and offer no safeguards for general category students. "Anyone could be falsely accused and have their academic career destroyed. Instead of offering protection, these rules make students-especially those from the general category more vulnerable. We support inquiry, but it must be transparent and just for everyone," he said.

DBPS Chairman Advocate P C Sharma, former Dy Commissioner B S Jamwal and representatives of various organisations said that owing to absence of transparency and accountability, students fear of being falsely accused. They stressed that these rules should be paused, reviewed and students voices must be heard.

The participants also claimed that the UGC rules would stoke inequalities and lead to social fragmentation. We are not against equality, but ambiguity, they said.

The meeting was attended by DBPS members Subash Shastri, Jagan Nath Sharma, Sunil Sharma, Ritiz Khajuria, M L Padha, Shiv Ram Sharma, B R Sharma, Gurdass Sharma, Vijay Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Devinder Sharma (Baboo), Ramesh Sharma, Prem Balotra, K L Sharma and others.