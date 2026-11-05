DBN Amarvilla celebrates annual function ‘Ankuran’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: DBN Amarvilla celebrated its annual function, 'Ankuran - Rooted with Values, Blooming with Excellence', showcasing students' cultural talent and the institution's commitment to holistic education.

Shubhra Sharma Managing Director, JKRLM, was the chief guest. Managing Committee members Retd Maj Gen Shiv Kumar Sharma, Leela Karan Sharma, Sarla Kohli, Neetu Gupta and Priya Singh attended the function. DBN Trust Secretary Gauri Nayar, Manager Rajendra Kakkar, Co-Manager Darshan Lal and Assistant Manager Valvinder Singh were also present.

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Special invitees included alumni Vishal Chopra, Dr Pooja Nanda, Dr Sapna Sharma, Dr Amandeep Kour Anand, Sonal Aman and Supriya Chouhan, besides Prem Rekhi, senior-most teacher of DBN.

Principal Ranju Malhotra presented the annual report. A theatrical presentation highlighted the theme, while Prem Rekhi received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Jyotsana Bhardwaj was also appreciated for her dedicated service. Gauri Nayar delivered the presidential address, while Rajendra Kakkar proposed the vote of thanks.