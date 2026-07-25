DB views seriously procedural bottlenecks in installation of MRI, PET Scan in GMCs

Health Deptt told to file affidavit on progress

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Taking serious note of reported procedural bottlenecks delaying the installation of advanced MRI and PET scan facilities in Government Medical Colleges across Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed the Health and Medical Education Department to file a detailed affidavit on the progress achieved so far.

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A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani issued the direction while hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning issues in the healthcare sector.

The matter was brought to the court's notice by the amicus curiae through an application citing a newspaper report that the installation of advanced MRI and PET scan facilities in Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir was facing procedural hurdles due to shortage of funds and specialised manpower.

The Bench directed the respondents in the Health and Medical Education Department to examine the issue and place on record the progress made in procuring and installing the advanced diagnostic machines in various Government Medical Colleges of the Union Territory.

The High Court also expressed concern that none of the respondents had filed a response in compliance with its earlier order dated May 18, 2026.

On a request made by counsel for the respondents, the Bench granted four weeks to the Jammu Power Development Corporation, Health and Medical Education Department and other respondents to submit their replies. The Kashmir Power Development Corporation was also directed to file its response within the same period.

The High Court further ordered all respondents to submit updated status reports addressing both the directions contained in the May 18 order and the issues raised in the PIL.

During the hearing, counsel for the respondents informed the Bench that an inquiry record received from the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, was available with her. She undertook to retain the record and produce it whenever the matter is taken up for consideration at the Jammu Wing.

Senior Advocate S S Ahmad, assisted by Advocates Supriya Chowan and M Zulkernain Chowdhary, appeared in the matter. Advocate Priyanka Bhat, appearing vice Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, represented the respondents, while Maha Majeed, Assistant Counsel, also appeared.

The matter has been directed to be listed along with the main case on September 7, 2026.