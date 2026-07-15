DB sounds alarm over Haemophilia drug shortage

Orders immediate supply for 300 patients

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Taking serious note of an acute shortage of life-saving anti-Haemophilia medicines at Government Medical College, Srinagar, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the authorities to immediately ensure the availability of Factor-VIII and Emicizumab so that no patient suffers for want of treatment.

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A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani issued the directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Hemophilia Society of Kashmir through its president.

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The PIL raises the issue of continuous shortage and irregular supply of essential clotting factors at Government health facilities, particularly the Day Care Centre of SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. It highlights that any delay in making these medicines available can expose Haemophilia patients to uncontrolled bleeding, permanent disability and an immediate risk to life.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate T H Khawaja, appearing with Advocate Naseer-ul-Akbar for the petitioner, informed the court that there was an acute shortage of Factor-VIII and Emicizumab at GMC Srinagar, adversely affecting nearly 300 Haemophilia patients dependent upon the Government facility for treatment.

Taking note of the submission, the Bench directed the Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, to ensure that the deficiency was addressed immediately.

“Let the Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, ensure that the deficiency is immediately addressed so that no patient suffers for want of Factor-VIII and Emicizumab,” the court ordered.

The Bench further directed that where a requisition for the medicines had already been made by the GMC Principal, the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited or any other authority responsible for their procurement and supply must respond forthwith and without avoidable delay.

The court also sought an affidavit from the GMC Srinagar Principal within two weeks, detailing the measures taken to restore and maintain the supply of the essential medicines.

The respondents were separately granted four weeks to file their response to an additional affidavit placed on record by the petitioner in terms of an earlier court direction. The matter has been listed for further consideration on August 10, 2026.

Maha Majeed, assisting counsel appearing in place of Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin Qadri, and Government Advocate Waseem Gul represented the respondents.