DB seeks report on establishment of 98 Fire Stations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Government to file a detailed affidavit within four weeks, explaining the steps taken for establishing 98 new Fire and Emergency Service Stations, including one at Manjakote in Rajouri district.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani issued the direction in a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Mohd Rahoof Khan, seeking establishment of a Fire and Emergency Service Station in Tehsil Manjakote.

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The court noted that the Director, Fire and Emergency Services, had recommended the establishment of 98 new stations through a communication dated June 23, 2021. The proposed Manjakote station was also included in the recommendation.

The department informed the court that the final decision was required to be taken by the Administrative Department in view of the financial implications and other prerequisites involved.

Taking note of the submission, the Bench sought a response from the Commissioner Secretary, Home Department, regarding the action taken on the recommendation pending since 2021.

Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, assisted by advocate Anuj Datta, appeared for the Government and sought time to submit the detailed affidavit. The court granted four weeks and listed the matter for further consideration on September 9, 2026.