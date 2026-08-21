DB seeks fresh affidavit on encroachments, action taken

PIL regarding illegal religious structures

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to file a fresh and detailed affidavit identifying religious structures allegedly raised on public streets, parks and other public places, while also spelling out the steps taken by the Union Territory administration to remove existing encroachments and prevent fresh ones.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice (Acting) Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani passed the direction in WP(C) PIL No. 1/2020, titled In Re: Encroachment of Public Land for Religious Structures. The matter concerns alleged encroachments on public land in the name of religious structures, including temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras.

The court noted that, in compliance with its earlier order dated September 2, 2025, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, had filed a status report listing encroachments on State, Kahcharai and Shamilat Deh land for construction of places of worship by different religions. The report stated that mosques, temples, churches and gurdwaras had been constructed on such land.

However, the Bench found that the status report did not clearly indicate whether encroachments had been made in the name of temples, churches, mosques or gurdwaras on public streets, public parks or other public places.

The court further noted that the report was silent on the steps, if any, taken by the UT Administration to tackle the existing encroachments and to prevent such encroachments from coming up in the future.

Taking note of these deficiencies, the Division Bench directed the Divisional Commissioner to submit a fresh status report on affidavit, clearly identifying any encroachments found on public streets, parks or other public places in the name of religious institutions.

The affidavit has also been directed to specifically disclose the measures taken by the administration for removal of such encroachments and prevention of future violations.

Appearing for the UT Administration, Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli sought time for filing the detailed affidavit. The court granted the administration six weeks to place the required information on record.

Advocate Pariksha Parmar appeared as Amicus Curiae in the PIL.

The Bench ordered that the PIL be listed along with OWP No. 1/2019 on October 12, 2026, which is pending adjudication before the Srinagar Wing of the High Court. A copy of the latest order has also been directed to be placed on the record of that case.