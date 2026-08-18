DB revives PIL on Rs 922 cr new High Court complex at Raika

Fresh status report sought, matter to be heard on Aug 29

Six months on, ‘substantial progress’ claim unfulfilled

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Aug 17: The proposed Rs 922 crore new High Court complex at Raika in the outskirts of Jammu city is back under judicial scrutiny, with the J&K and Ladakh High Court reviving a Public Interest Litigation (PIL)) after being told that six months after an assurance of 'substantial progress', there was neither construction nor even preparatory work visible on the ground.

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A Division Bench comprising Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani has recalled its earlier order of February 6, 2026 and revived the PIL to its original number. The DB has directed the respondents to file a status report detailing the steps taken for construction of the High Court Complex at Raika by the next date of hearing--August 29, 2026.

The PIL, filed by Advocate Arjun Gandotra, seeks directions for release and allocation of the entire Rs 922 crore for construction of the Raika complex within three months, besides a comprehensive action-taken report setting out the steps taken and timelines for implementing the project.

The latest judicial intervention assumes significance because the same PIL had been disposed of by the High Court on February 6, 2026, after the Division Bench was informed that 'substantial progress' had been made in formulating the proposal for construction of a new building for the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

At that stage, counsel appearing for respondent submitted that High Court was in continuous deliberations with the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as well as the Union Territory of Ladakh over construction of the new building and that no fruitful purpose shall be served by retaining the petition on board.

On the basis of this submission, the Bench concluded that there was no fruitful purpose in keeping the PIL pending. However, the DB, while disposing of the petition, recorded its expectation that the deliberations and efforts being made by the High Court and the two Union Territories would yield fruitful results within few months.

The petitioner was, however, granted liberty to seek revival of the PIL if those efforts failed to fructify into concrete results.

According to the petitioner, more than six months have elapsed since the claims about 'substantial progress' but there is still no visible progress on the ground, prompting him to seek recall of the February order and revival of the PIL.

Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Navyug Sethi appearing for the petitioner submitted that initially the proceedings were closed after the court took notice of the submissions that 'substantial progress' was made in formulation of proposal for the construction of new building of Jammu Wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh at Raika but despite lapse of six months, there is no visible progress on the ground.

The Bench accepted the plea, recalling the February 6 order and reviving the main writ petition. It further found a prima facie case for issuance of notice and directed the respondents to explain what steps have actually been taken towards construction of the Raika complex.

The respondents have been given time until the next hearing to place their status report before the court, with the matter now listed for August 29, 2026.

It is pertinent to mention here that the foundation stone of new High Court Complex at Raika was laid by the then Chief Justice of India Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud in presence of Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and Judges of Supreme Court and High Court on June 28, 2023.

The project was conceptualized as the existing campus of the High Court Jammu Wing is in a decrepit state and suffers on various factors. At the foundation stone laying ceremony, it was revealed that the new campus will have all multi-disciplinary facilities for an effective judicial eco-system.