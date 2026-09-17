DB expresses concern over persistent deficiencies in Govt healthcare infra

‘Glaring mismatch between declarations, results’

Seeks details of PET Scan, doctors’ vacancies

Excelsior Correspondent

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JAMMU, Sept 16: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has expressed serious concern over persistent deficiencies in Government healthcare infrastructure, observing that there is a "glaring mismatch" between the efforts and declarations of the State and the actual results, while taking note that as many as 346 out of 620 sanctioned faculty posts at Government Medical College Srinagar are vacant.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal made the observations while hearing CPPIL No. 3/2017 in PIL No. 21/2015, a continuing public interest matter concerning medical facilities in Government hospitals.

The Bench was informed that despite repeated affidavits filed by the authorities and continuous directions issued by the court, several important issues remained unresolved. Amicus Curiae Advocate Ajay Sharma, assisted by Advocate Naveed Naik, drew the court's attention particularly to two areas having wider public consequences----the availability of PET scan machines and the shortage of oncologists in Government hospitals.

The Amicus submitted that notwithstanding repeated affidavits, the authorities had failed to comply with various court orders and prescribed timelines in their proper perspective so that the intended relief could reach the common man.

The Government, on the other hand, submitted before the court that continuous progress had been made since 2016. It was stated that certain time-bound issues could not be completed because repeated advertisements for recruitment of doctors had not resulted in filling the vacancies, leading to a continuing shortage of medical professionals.

After examining previous orders and affidavits filed by the respondents, the Bench observed that there was a glaring mismatch between efforts/declarations of the State and the actual result. The Bench pointed to GMC Srinagar as one of the most striking examples of the problem. According to the latest affidavit considered by the court, the sanctioned faculty strength at GMC Srinagar is 620 doctors, but 346 posts are vacant.

The court observed that because of these vacancies, the medical college and hospital were effectively running with almost half of the required strength. The figures prompted the Bench to underline that several issues required "immediate attention" from the authorities.

The court observed that the respondents needed to augment their medical faculties in a time-bound manner in order to ensure robust medical infrastructure, particularly with regard to PET scan machines, oncologists, other doctors and allied medical facilities.

Taking the matter further under the continuing mandamus, the High Court directed the Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department to remain present before the court on the next date of hearing with complete and consolidated information.

The Commissioner has been asked to place before the Bench a chart specifying the number of PET scan machines installed in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 10 years, besides details of machines proposed to be installed under future plans.

The court made it clear that the consolidated chart should contain a crisp description of the machines already installed and those proposed to be installed, together with a time-bound framework for their installation.

The Bench also sought a second detailed chart concerning the shortage of doctors. The authorities have been directed to disclose the total sanctioned strength of doctors in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, how many posts are presently functional, and the timeline within which the remaining vacancies are expected to be filled.

During the hearing, Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, assisted by Advocate Malvika Gupta, appeared for the respondents. Deputy Solicitor General of India Vishal Sharma, assisted by CGSC Karan Sharma, also appeared in the proceedings.

The court further directed DSGI Vishal Sharma, who was also appearing for the Union Territory of Ladakh, to facilitate the filing of the required affidavit. The matter has now been listed for September 22, 2026.