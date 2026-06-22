NEW DELHI, Jun 22: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued its sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here for a third straight day on Monday, with founder Abhijeet Dipke stepping up his attack on the Centre over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper-leak controversy.

The protest, which began on Saturday afternoon, continued through the night, with supporters staying at the venue amid police deployment. Some NEET aspirants who appeared for the re-examination on Sunday have also joined the protest, sharing their experiences and demanding accountability.

Addressing the protesters, Dipke questioned the BJP-led Centre's response to students who were not allowed to appear for the re-exam after they arrived late by a few minutes, saying authorities are "punishing students", while failing to take action over the alleged paper leak. (Agencies)