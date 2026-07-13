Day 24 Of CJP Protest: Wangchuk Loses 8.2 Kg As Fast Enters 16th Day; 'Lives At Stake', Says Dipke

New Delhi, Jul 13: Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg since his indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar began, and his blood glucose level has dropped to 67 mg/dL, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Monday, with its founder Abhijeet Dipke urging the Centre to address the protesters' demands as "lives are at stake".

With Wangchuk's indefinite fast entering Day 16, his health has deteriorated further. According to a health update shared by CJP, Wangchuk's blood pressure was recorded at 107/70 mm Hg. His total weight loss since the beginning of the hunger strike has reached 8.2 kg.

The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered Day 24 on Monday.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke appealed to the Centre not to turn the issue into "a battle of egos" and urged it to address the protesters' demands.

"Day 16 of Wangchuk's hunger strike. I request the government not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake here," Dipke said in a post on X.

"Acknowledging a mistake is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of maturity, accountability, and the willingness to correct course. All we are asking for is accountability," he added.

On the day, an AAP delegation led by former Delhi chief minister Atishi visited the protest site and expressed solidarity with the agitation, according to the CJP.

CPI(M) MP Amra Ram, along with senior CPI(M) leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, also visited the protest site and backed the demands. The visiting leaders also extended support to the proposed peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20.

According to the CJP, the AAP delegation reiterated its support for the movement, demanded a transparent, fair and credible examination system and backed the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Members of the CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) -- Neha, Manish, Deepak and Aameen -- continued their indefinite hunger strike on a separate stage at the protest site.

In a statement, the AISA said Atishi met the students on hunger strike and expressed concern over what it described as the state of democracy, where students had remained on an indefinite fast for weeks without any positive response from the government.

It also said the health of the students on hunger striker has deteriorated further, but asserted that the protest would continue.

The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. The outfit has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

The CJP protest began June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on indefinite hunger strike since. (Agencies)