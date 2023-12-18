Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised In Karachi After Suspected Poisoning: Reports

NEW DELHI, Dec 18: Fugitive 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Pakistan’s Karachi, as per TV reports. He has reportedly been poisoned.

Reports, quoting sources, are also stating that Dawood has been kept under tight security at the hospital.

Though several reports state that the wanted underworld don has been in Pakistan for decades now, India’s neighbour refuted such claims.

In January 2023, his nephew had also told National Investigation Agency (NIA) that he had remarried in Pakistan and, lives with his family in Karachi.

The 1993 bombings resulted in the death of over 250 people and left thousands injured.

As per the NIA, Dawood runs an international terrorist network, namely D Company, with Anees, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Chikna and Tiger Memon and others. The syndicate, NIA adds, is involved in various terrorist/criminal activities such as arms smuggling, narco terrorism, underworld criminal syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN and unauthorised possession and acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds, and is working in active collaboration LeT, Jaish and Al Qaeda.

The NIA, which registered a case in 2022 against Dawood Ibrahim and other members of his international terror syndicate D-Company, had declared a Rs 25 lakh cash reward for any person who shares information leading to his arrest.

The NIA had also announced cash rewards for information leading to arrest of Dawood’s four key associates — Rs 20 lakh for Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel and Rs 15 lakh each for Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon.

Dawood was designated a ‘global terrorist’ by the United Nations under UNSC Resolution 1267 and is also listed as an ‘individual terrorist’ under the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967. (Agencies)