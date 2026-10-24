Daughter’s inheritance rights can’t be defeated by limitation: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: In a significant judgment concerning inheritance rights and the law of limitation, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has restored a woman’s right to inherit her father’s property after a 44-year-long legal battle, holding that an adverse revenue entry recorded during minority cannot automatically defeat a legitimate inheritance claim on limitation grounds.

Justice Shahzad Azeem, while allowing a Civil Second Appeal filed by Themu, set aside the November 7, 2012 judgment of the District Judge, Kishtwar, which had reversed a trial court decree recognising her right to a share in her deceased father’s property.

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The Court observed that limitation cannot be determined on presumptions and conjectures, particularly where the claimant was a minor when her rights were initially disputed and the defendants failed to establish when the cause of action actually arose.

The dispute dates back to September 14, 1982, when Themu, daughter of late Sonu of village Machail, Padder, filed a civil suit claiming a half share in land measuring 58 kanals and 11 marlas left by her father.

She challenged mutation No. 43 dated October 15, 1966, which had been attested exclusively in favour of Shib Devi, and sought declaration of her inheritance rights along with consequential possession.

According to the case record, Sonu died around 1963, when Themu was approximately six or seven years old. Following the death of Shib Devi, another suit was instituted in 1991, and both suits were subsequently clubbed.

The Sub Judge, Kishtwar, decreed the suits on March 9, 2004, recognising her entitlement. However, the District Judge reversed the decree on November 7, 2012, primarily on the grounds of limitation and failure to establish paternity.

Advocate Abhishek Wazir, appearing for the appellant, argued that the First Appellate Court had completely overlooked material oral and documentary evidence establishing Themu’s relationship with her deceased father.

He submitted that the appellate court had misapplied Section 50 of the Evidence Act, wrongly shifted the burden of proving limitation and failed to consider the statutory protection available to minors under Section 6 of the Limitation Act.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate P.N. Raina, assisted by Advocate J.A. Hamal, appearing for the respondents, supported the findings of the First Appellate Court and sought dismissal of the appeal.

After examining the record, Justice Shahzad Azeem observed that the trial court had correctly appreciated the testimony of witnesses, including persons familiar with the family, and contemporaneous revenue records establishing the appellant’s paternity.

The Court held that under Section 50 of the Evidence Act, testimony regarding family relationships is not restricted to blood relatives. Persons possessing special knowledge of such relationships through long-standing familiarity can also provide relevant evidence.

It further observed that non-examination of the mother cannot automatically defeat a claim of paternity when other cogent evidence is available.

Dealing with limitation, the High Court observed that Section 6 of the Limitation Act protects minors and that a mere denial of rights in mutation proceedings during minority does not necessarily constitute a clear and unequivocal threat sufficient to trigger limitation.

The Court found that the First Appellate Court had wrongly determined the appellant’s age and the accrual of the cause of action on assumptions without properly considering the evidence.

Justice Azeem further observed that the burden of proving the plea of limitation had been placed upon the defendants, who failed to discharge it through evidence.

The Court noted that the respondents had neither established the exact date when the appellant’s inheritance rights were unequivocally denied nor produced evidence sufficient to sustain their plea of limitation.

Holding that the First Appellate Court had misapplied the relevant legal principles and improperly reversed the trial court’s findings, the High Court termed its conclusions perverse and legally unsustainable.