Darshan Rana reviews party functioning in Jammu Distt

Many youth join BSP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: A review meeting of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) held here today under the leadership of Raja Singh, the organisational activities of District Jammu and Jammu West were reviewed. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the progress made in strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

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On the occasion, Amrik Singh, along with a large number of enthusiastic youth, joined the Bahujan Samaj Party in the presence of Darshan Rana, president, BSP Jammu & Kashmir (UT). Welcoming the new members, Rana said that the increasing participation of youth reflects their growing faith in the ideology, policies, and mission of the BSP.

The meeting highlighted that the youth were deeply impressed by the policies, programmes, and vision of Kumari Mayawati. It was noted that Raja Singh has been actively taking the party's ideology and the achievements of party chief to every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir, inspiring young people to join the movement for social justice, equality, and constitutional values.

The organisational review was found to be satisfactory. The meeting stressed the need for all office-bearers and party workers to intensify their efforts in propagating the historic developmental initiatives, welfare measures, and social justice policies implemented during the tenure of Kumari Mayawati as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The cadre was urged to take the BSP's message to every village, town, and household across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also resolved to further strengthen the organisation by expanding the membership drive and enhancing public outreach throughout the Union Territory.

Among those present on the occasion were Raja Singh, Tarsem Lal (District president, Jammu), Joginder Lal (Assembly president), Ashok Kumar, Rattan Lal, Satwinder Paul Singh, and many other senior party leaders and office-bearers.