Darchiks village threatens election boycott over vacant Sarpanch seat

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Oct 23: Residents of Darchiks village, situated in the remote Aryan Valley, have issued a stern public warning that they will completely boycott the upcoming Panchayat elections unless the Government immediately appoints a Sarpanch.

Voicing deep frustration over the prolonged absence of local leadership, villagers stated that grassroots governance has completely stalled, leaving pressing developmental and administrative concerns unaddressed. Without an elected representative, community members feel profoundly overlooked by the concerned authorities.

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Residents have formally urged the district administration and local election officials to take swift remedial action before the polls commence. They emphasized that effective local self-governance is vital for regional progress and that their persistent appeals have unfortunately gone unheeded for months.

The explicit threat to stay away from the ballot box highlights growing alienation within the remote community. Unless a prompt administrative resolution is found to fill the vacant post, the impending Panchayat elections in Darchiks village face a total voter boycott, casting a significant shadow over local democratic processes in the Aryan Valley.