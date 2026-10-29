Darbar Move: Srinagar-Jammu Highway To Witness Traffic Curbs For Two Days

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Authorities have announced traffic restrictions on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for two days this weekend to facilitate smooth and hassle-free movement of the convoy of secretariat employees in view of the 'Darbar Move', officials said on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government will move to winter capital Jammu in the first week of November as part of the biannual Darbar Move practice.

Under the practice, the government functions in Jammu during the six winter months and in Srinagar during the summer.

Advertisement

The offices observing five days' week shall close at Srinagar on Friday, while the offices observing six days' week shall close on Saturday.

To facilitate the smooth and hassle-free movement of the convoy of secretariat employees from Srinagar to Jammu, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of goods carriers on the highway, the officials said.

They said no movement of goods carriers from Jakheni, Udhampur towards Srinagar shall be allowed on October 31 and November 1.

The officials added that no goods carriers shall be allowed to proceed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Ramban, Banihal, Srinagar, etc., or from Qazigund towards Banihal, Ramban, Udhampur, etc., after 0200 hours on October 31 and November 1.

However, down HMVs from Qazigund towards Jammu shall be allowed in a regulated manner, they said.

Goods carrier operators carrying fresh, perishable goods and livestock have been advised to load their vehicles accordingly, keeping the traffic restrictions in view, the officials said.

All the offices are scheduled to reopen in Jammu on November 2.

Under the practice of Darbar Move, the government functions in Jammu during the six winter months and in Srinagar during the summer.

The practice was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

The practice continued even after Independence to provide governance benefits to both Kashmir and Jammu regions for six months.

The shifting of capitals was stopped during the Lt Governor's rule in 2021, but was restored by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in 2025, a year after he assumed office.