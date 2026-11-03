Darbar Move must translate into economic benefits for Jammu: Manjit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: While welcoming the reopening of the Civil Secretariat and other government offices in Jammu under the traditional Darbar Move arrangement, Provincial president of Apni Party, Manjit Singh today said that the restoration of this historic administrative practice must translate into tangible economic benefits, employment opportunities and accelerated development for the people of the Jammu region.

Addressing a meeting of aggrieved people here today, Manjit Singh said that the resumption of administrative functioning in the winter capital was a welcome development, particularly for Jammu's business community, traders, transporters, hoteliers, shopkeepers and other sections whose economic activities are closely linked with the seasonal movement of government employees and officials.

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He said the Darbar Move was not merely a ceremonial shifting of government offices between Jammu and Srinagar but an important administrative and economic arrangement that historically strengthened the relationship between the two regions and provided livelihood opportunities to thousands of people in Jammu.

"The restoration of the Darbar Move was a long-standing demand of the people of Jammu, particularly the business community, which suffered considerably after its discontinuation in 2021. Its revival has raised expectations, and the government must ensure that these expectations are fulfilled through concrete measures rather than allowing the exercise to remain limited to the reopening of offices," he said.

He urged the Omar Abdullah Government to ensure that the Winter Secretariat functions effectively from Jammu and that ministers, administrative secretaries and senior officers remain accessible to the public. He said the Darbar Move should provide an opportunity for people from Jammu to directly approach the administration, get their pending grievances addressed and seek timely resolution of their developmental and administrative issues.