Darakhshan reviews ongoing works at Jammu shrines

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today reviewed the ongoing new construction works at Talab Khatikan, Gumat and Peer Baba Satwari in Jammu. She was accompanied by the engineering team of the Jammu Waqf Division.

During the visit, Dr Andrabi took stock of the progress of the first-floor construction of the Grand Mosque at Talab Khatikan and the new construction project of the Ziyarat of Hazrat Roshan Shah (RA), both of which are progressing at a brisk pace.

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She also reviewed the ongoing shrine reconstruction project at Peer Baba Budan Ali Shah (RA), taking detailed feedback from the engineering officials regarding the status of work and the timelines for completion.

Dr Andrabi directed the concerned team to maintain the pace and quality of construction and ensure the timely completion of all the projects. She observed that these works are in their final stages and expressed hope that the renovated and upgraded religious spaces would soon be inaugurated for the benefit of devotees and the public.

Speaking on the occasion, the Waqf Board Chairperson highlighted the Board’s developmental mission, emphasizing that the ongoing initiatives reflect a sustained commitment to preserving, restoring and enhancing the spiritual and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is a period of revival of the grandeur of our spiritual spaces. The Waqf Board has a clear vision of adding to the grace and dignity of these sacred centres, which have for generations served as beacons of harmony, spirituality and peace. Our efforts are directed towards ensuring that these spaces retain their spiritual sanctity while receiving the infrastructure and facilities they deserve,” Dr Andrabi said.

She reiterated that the Waqf Board remains committed to the systematic development, preservation and beautification of shrines and religious institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.