Dar calls for climate-resilient hort, science-led crop protection

43rd ISMPP Annual National Convention held at KU

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Minister for Agriculture Production, Finance, Mining and Cooperative Departments, Javid Ahmad Dar, addressed the 43rd Annual National Convention of the Indian Society of Mycology and Plant Pathology (ISMPP) at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Thursday.

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The convention is being held on the theme "Advances and Challenges in Plant Pathology under Climate-Resilient Agriculture."

The three-day convention, from October 29 to 31, is jointly organised by the University's Department of Botany and ISMPP, with Rajasthan College of Agriculture, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur.

In his presidential address, Javid Dar said that several apple varieties once commonly grown in Kashmir, a decade or two ago, are no longer found in the Valley. He linked this change to evolving horticultural practices and stressed the need to identify and promote varieties and crops that are both economically viable and resilient to changing climatic conditions.

Dar said that changing weather patterns and disease pressures pose serious challenges to agriculture and horticulture, sectors closely tied to livelihoods across Jammu and Kashmir. He called for research and practical measures to help growers adapt while protecting crop health and sustaining production.

The Minister described the Government of Jammu and Kashmir's Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), as a unique initiative with no parallel in the country. He emphasised that financial assistance and a strong support system are important to help growers make agriculture and horticulture more viable and sustainable.

Vice-Chancellor KU Prof. Nilofer Khan who was guest of honour on the occasion said the theme was timely in view of climate change, emerging plant diseases, declining soil health, food security and environmental sustainability. She noted the particular importance of these issues for Jammu and Kashmir, where apple, saffron, walnut and other high-value crops contribute significantly to the regional economy.

Dr. K. L. Gurjar, Joint Director, ICAR, New Delhi, and Prof. S. S. Chahal, President, ISMPP and former Vice-Chancellor of PAU and MPUAT, also addressed the inaugural session. Dr. Pokhar Rawal, Secretary, ISMPP, spoke about the national convention. A souvenir was also released on the occasion.

During the inaugural session Dr. Suresh Pande was conferred the ISMPP's Chahal Lifetime Achievement Award.

Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Wani, Head, Dept.of Botany KU and Convener, delivered the welcome address while opening remarks were delivered by Prof. Mohd. Yaqub Bhat, Dept. of Botany KU and Organising Secretary of the event. Prof. Abdul Hamid Wani, Dept of Botany is the Co- convener of the event.