DAP hails SC’s decision to have early hearing on Article 370

JAMMU, Dec 14: Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Azad Party (DAP) on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to consider a plea challenging the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, for an early listing of petitions. The article gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The party said it believes that the apex court would give ”justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and safeguard their interests”.

”DAP hails the supreme decision to have an early hearing on the pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation by the Union government in August 2019, revoking the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir,” DAP spokesperson Salman Nizami said in a statement here.

He said Azad, a former chief minister, has been stressing about it from day one. ”We believe that the Supreme Court would give justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and safeguard their interests,” the statement said. (Agencies)