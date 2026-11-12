Danube Properties launches Shahrukhz Residences in Dubai, penthouse units sell out on Day 1

DUBAI, Nov 12: Danube Properties has opened bookings for housing units in its Dubai residential project, which is named after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and said each penthouse, worth Rs 50 crore, in the project has been sold out on the first day itself.

The project - Shahrukhz Residences by Danube - launched on Thursday, includes penthouses designed by celebrity interior designer and the actor's wife Gauri Khan.

The fully-furnished waterfront project in Dubai's Maritime City has already received 500 EoIs (expressions of interest) from buyers, Danube Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan said at the launch event here.

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He did not disclose the total number of units or the project's overall cost.

Shahrukhz Residences offers apartments starting at AED 1.65 million (around Rs 4.2 crore), with a flexible 30:70 payment plan, providing buyers the option to pay 30 per cent during construction and 70 per cent upon handover of flats.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also attended the launch event, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

"The project represents our ambition to create homes that bring together exceptional design, meaningful experiences and lasting value. The response, particularly the penthouse sell-out, is a proud milestone for our team," Sajan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan, famously known as King Khan, said, "The idea of 'living life king style' is brought to life through experiences envisioned for this development."

The residential tower will feature more than 40 lifestyle amenities, including a first-of-its-kind longevity lounge with cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a red-light therapy bed, infrared sauna and other longevity-inspired facilities.

Buyers will also have access to aqua-themed play areas, sports facilities, children's daycare, cycling and jogging tracks, an exclusive rooftop King's Club and a private yacht.

About the interior design, Gauri Khan said, "For the penthouses, I wanted to create spaces that feel elegant, warm and distinctive, while making the most of the waterfront setting. It's special to see this design vision receive such an encouraging response, with a houseful mark already stamped on it."

The latest residential project follows the Shahrukhz commercial tower, which was sold out on the launch day in 2025.

In November last year, Danube Properties launched a commercial tower - 'SHAHRUKHZ by Danube' - on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, at a total cost of around Rs 3,500 crore. It sold the 1-million sq ft tower for over Rs 5,000 crore. (PTI)