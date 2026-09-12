‘Dans La Peau’: Portrait of Class, Race and Social Exclusion

Chinmayee Sharma

Pascal Tessaud's Dans la peau (2024) is less a conventional redemption drama than a study of how identity is negotiated within spaces shaped by class, race and social exclusion. Set in Marseille's northern districts, the film follows Kaleem, a former convict attempting to rebuild his life while resisting the pull of the criminal world that once defined him. Rather than framing his journey as a straightforward moral transformation, Tessaud presents redemption as an ongoing struggle against structural inequalities that refuse to let the past remain in the past.

Kaleem emerges as the emotional centre of the narrative. His passion for krump is not merely a hobby but a language through which anger, trauma and hope are expressed. Dance becomes an act of liberation, offering a physical and emotional counterpoint to the violence and confinement that surround him. Tessaud depicts intense dance moves as a vital part of the character's power and range of motion. It is believe that he did a great job by focusing on body language and not trying to explain what the main protagonsist feels verbally. It made the storytelling process more authentic and engaging.

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The relationship between Kaleem and Marie introduces another important layer. Their romance is compelling not because it promises escape, but because it exposes the invisible barriers separating two social worlds. Kaleem repeatedly distances himself despite his feelings, suggesting that internalised class consciousness can be as restrictive as external prejudice. The film avoids romanticising this divide, instead portraying love as something constrained by unequal social realities.

One of the film's strongest achievements is its portrayal of Marseille itself. The city is not reduced to stereotypes of crime and poverty, instead, it becomes a multicultural landscape where aspirations coexist with systemic neglect. The recurring presence of drugs, family obligations and political connections underscores how cycles of exploitation extend beyond individual choices. Even the revelation of links between local power structures and criminal networks reinforces the idea that institutional failures perpetuate inequality rather than resolve it.

While Dans la peau occasionally relies on familiar narrative turns and some plot developments feel abrupt, this movie is a huge success due to the acting and authenticity. We see Kaleem as a sad person who hides his frustration with dance but is unable to change his destiny. The performances - particularly Wilfried Blé's restrained portrayal of Kaleem anchors the film in lived experience, making the protagonist's internal conflict consistently believable.

Ultimately, Dans la peau argues that redemption is neither immediate nor complete. It is sustained through resilience, art and community rather than individual determination alone. By placing dance at the heart of a story about marginalisation and belonging, Pascal Tessaud crafts a socially engaged drama that is both intimate and politically resonant, leaving audiences with a nuanced reflection on identity, second chances and the enduring impact of one's environment.

(The write is the student of M.A. in New Media Communication at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Jammu. This film is screened at first International Film Festival of J&K (IFFJK) at Jammu.)