Amman, Aiza win boys', girls' finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 22: The two-day Kashmir Open Lawn Tennis Tournament concluded at Gindun Stadium in Rajbagh today, with Dr Danish Andrabi and Danish Shah winning the men's doubles title. Aiza Owaisi won the girls' singles title, while Amman Baigh claimed the boys' singles title.

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In the men's doubles final, Dr Andrabi and Shah defeated Tufail Bhat and Danish Bhat by 2-0 in chilly evening conditions. Earlier, the finalists reached the championship match by winning their semifinals by 2-1. They defeated Javed Baigh and Altaf Ahmad, while Danish Bhat and Tufail Bhat overcame Shahjahan Khan and Rouf Bhat.

In the quarterfinals, Baigh and Ahmad beat Irfan Bhat and Uzair; Shahjahan Khan and Rouf Bhat defeated Asif and Gurmeet Singh; Dr. Andrabi and Shah beat Dr Muneer Khan and Haider Hussain; and Danish Bhat and Tufail Bhat defeated Dilbagh Singh and Fayaz Bukhari.

The tournament featured 32 players in the men's doubles category and 12 players in the under-19 boys' and girls' categories. It was organised by the District Budgam Lawn Tennis Association under the aegis of the J&K Lawn Tennis Association, in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council.

Dr. Andrabi credited his coach, Dilbagh Singh, for the men's doubles victory. "His guidance over the past two and a half years has been rewarding," he said. Playing in his first tournament, he thanked the organisers for giving him an opportunity to prove himself.

In the under-19 boys' singles final, Amman Baigh defeated Osman Bhat by 8-7 in a tiebreak. In the semifinals, Osman beat Abdullah Bhat by 6-2, while Baigh defeated Simerjit Singh by the same score. Aiza Owaisi won the girls' singles title, defeating Hareem by 5-0.

"It was my first tournament. I was excited, and finally I did it," Owaisi said. She credited her coach, Dilbagh Singh, and her father, who drives about 100 kilometres each morning so she can attend tennis coaching.