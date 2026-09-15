Dangwal excels with two podium finishes in Ladakh Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Sept 14: Subedar and Honorary Captain Shivanand Dangwal (Retd) of the 12th Battalion, The Garhwal Rifles, secured two podium finishes at the Ladakh Marathon 2026. The 59-year-old veteran from Tehri Garhwal finished third in the gruelling 122-km Silk Route Ultra and also secured third position in the 42.195-km Marathon.

Capt Dangwal joined The Garhwal Rifles in April 1986 and retired from the Army in August 2014 after nearly three decades of service. Since then, he has made a mark in competitive endurance running, particularly in challenging high-altitude events.

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He won the 42-km Leh Marathon in 2023, the 72-km Khardung La Challenge in 2024 and the 122-km Silk Route Ultra in 2025. His latest achievements at the age of 59 reflect his remarkable endurance, discipline and determination, continuing to inspire veterans and aspiring endurance athletes