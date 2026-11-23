Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: An annual Dangal was organised at Patyari, Bishnah, with great enthusiasm, witnessing a large gathering of spectators who enjoyed thrilling wrestling bouts.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh and Govind Chouhan and other dignitaries attended the event and felicitated the winning wrestlers with prizes.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, SSP Benam Tosh urged youth to stay away from drugs and channelise their energy towards sports, fitness and other constructive activities. He said sports, particularly wrestling, promote discipline, physical fitness and help youth stay away from drug abuse.