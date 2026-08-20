Damp Distress How to Eliminate The Smell From Homes During Monsoon?

Shahnaz Hussain

glmahajan@gmail.com

If you've ever wondered how to do odour control in monsoon at home, you're not alone.

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During the rainy season, humidity levels can soar between 60-80%, creating an environment where moisture gets trapped in fabrics, walls, and furniture.

Wet, soggy, damp, and gloomy is how the monsoon weather is, leaving your home with a musty smell, which is much unwanted.

Excess humidity, lack of sunlight, and damp interiors provide the perfect breeding ground for unpleasant odours caused by mould, mildew and bacterial growth.

Monsoon brings the earthy smell of rain and a refreshing change in weather, but along with it comes humidity, an annoying damp smell

and stubborn stains that can wreak havoc in your home.

While this may seem unavoidable, there are ways to combat it and keep your home smelling fresh.

Here’s how you can get rid of it.

1--Scented Candles ------------

If you've ever noticed that certain scents feel more vivid or comforting on rainy days. Trust me, this isn’t just imagination; rain amplifies certain fragrances, making your home smell heavenly.

With so many different scented candles available, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin.

Choose scented candles known for their calming and relaxing properties, such as jasmine, eucalyptus, mint,

lavender, rose, or sandalwood. These scents will help you create a peaceful and serene atmosphere in your home.

Jasmine captures that perfectly. The moisture from rain enhances jasmine’s naturally sweet and floral aroma, turning your home into a serene haven.

Lighting up eucalyptus and mint candles cuts right through that heaviness. These fragrances feel crisp and rejuvenating, making your space feel brighter and your mind clearer.

Lavender is a common choice in the rainy season. It helps cover bad smells and also keeps the room smelling fresh. It is known for its soft floral aroma that brings a calming effect, making it a lovely option for monsoon mornings.

. Rain boosts the soothing effects of Lavender, turning your home into the perfect spot for relaxation and meditation. It’s nature’s own stress-relief formula.

Rose-scented candles capture the essence of fresh roses in full bloom, with their delicate floral notes that are both calming and uplifting.

Light it when you want calm, clarity, and soft cottagecore energy.

Its elegant look adds a romantic glow, perfect for winding down after a long rainy day.

The gentle aroma of roses is known for its ability to evoke feelings of love, comfort, and serenity. Lighting a rose-scented candle can transform any space into a sanctuary of relaxation and elegance, making it ideal for enhancing your mood and creating a romantic ambience

• 2--Use a dehumidifier------- Using a dehumidifier helps maintain a balanced humidity level, which prevents mould and keeps your home dry, safe and comfortable throughout the rainy season. Dehumidifiers produce heat as a by-product of the process to draw moisture towards itself, creating a dry spot in the process. It also protects wooden furniture and electronics from moisture damage and keeps fabrics, books, and linens fresh. Portable electric dehumidifiers work well for bedrooms, living areas and basements. Natural dehumidifiers for home, like bamboo charcoal bags and rock salt, can be just as effective as electric ones in smaller spaces.

• 3---Essential Oils --- Essential oils can add a pleasant scent to your linen and leave your place feeling fresh, and also remove unpleasant odours completely. Some essential oils can eradicate odours right where they originate as a result of their antibacterial qualities. Essential oils such as tea tree, eucalyptus, and lemon are renowned for their antimicrobial properties and refreshing scents. Add a few drops of these oils to a diffuser or create a natural room spray by mixing them with water. This will help combat dampness, purify the air, and leave your home smelling fresh and clean.

4----Aromatic spray

Aromas in nature are believed to have healing effects on the mind, body and spirit.

Room sprays are the perfect fireless deodorisers to make your house smell divine.

Room sprays are made using pure, steam-distilled essential oils of flowers and herbs, sustainably sourced from their natural habitat. These room fresheners are created using potent Ayurvedic herb extracts that are traditionally known to possess stress-relieving and soothing properties.

Perfect for those who want a quick, instant solution to the problem of the musty odour that becomes a permanent ill-effect of the monsoon season, these fragrant room freshener sprays are the best way to go. Helping spread a pleasant fragrance all around, these sprays can be prepared at home with natural ingredients if you wish or can easily be bought from the stores

The three most important elements in any effective room spray are: essential oils, water and witch hazel. Essential oils define the prevailing fragrance, and any oil of preference can be utilised.

The author is international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India

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