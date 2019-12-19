Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli to be one UT from Jan 26

NEW DELHI: The Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli will become a single UT on January 26, the Home Ministry announced on Thursday.

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 was passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the just concluded winter session of Parliament.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of section 2 of the Dadra and

Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Act, 2019 (44 of 2019), the central government hereby appoints the 26th day of January, 2020, as the appointed day for the purposes of the said Act,” according to a Home Ministry notification issued by additional secretary Govind Mohan. (AGENCIES)