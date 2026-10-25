Dalhousie PS to organize Dalhousie Day on Oct 26

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: After a successful gathering in Leh, Dalhousie Public School (PS) is set to bring its Dalhousie Day initiative to Jammu on October 26, offering families an opportunity to connect with the School and explore its educational offerings.

The event will be held at a prominent hotel in Jammu City, where the School's team will interact with parents, alumni and prospective students.

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The gathering will highlight the School's approach to academic learning, extracurricular engagement and the overall development of students.

A handout stated that for parents considering admissions, the event will provide an opportunity to interact directly with the School's representatives, understand admission requirements and gain clarity on the opportunities available for their children.

Through Dalhousie Day, the School aims to build meaningful connections with families and make information about its educational environment more accessible.