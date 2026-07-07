Dalai Lama says his dreams suggest he may live upto 130 years

Tsewang Rigzin

Leh, July 6: His Holiness the Dalai Lama's 91st birthday was celebrated on a grand scale at Jivetsal, Leh, in the presence of thousands of devotees, dignitaries, and leaders from different faiths and communities.

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The celebrations featured special prayers, cultural performances, and heartfelt tributes marking the joyous occasion. A mesmerizing cultural programme was held in honour of His Holiness, while a skit depicting the life of Gautama Buddha was also performed. Thousands of people from different communities gathered at the Jivetsal teaching ground to catch a glimpse of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and to celebrate his 91st birthday.

Addressing the gathering, Dalai Lama delivered a teaching centred on compassion, peace, kindness, and universal responsibility. He said that the real Dharma is beyond rituals and emphasized that the essence of the Buddha's teachings is the practice of compassion.

"The real Dharma is beyond rituals. Today, there are many people in China who also practise Buddhism. The essence of the Buddha's teachings is to practise compassion. I myself practise compassion and pray for the well-being of all sentient beings," he said.

Referring to his birthday celebrations, the Dalai Lama said, "Today, my 91st birthday is being celebrated here. I have often had dreams suggesting that I may live to around 130 years."

President (Sikyong) of the Central Tibetan Administration, Penpa Tsering, President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, Chering Dorjay Lakrook, President Anjuman Immamia Leh, Ashraf Ali Barcha, and President of the Ladakh Gonpa Association, Geshe Lobzang Tashi, also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Dalai Lama honoured Bhanu Prabha, the Administrative Secretary of Ladakh's School Education Department, with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of her contribution in transforming the Government school education system in the Union Territory.

The honour, conferred by the Ladakh Buddhist Association, acknowledged Bhanu Prabha's dedicated efforts in bringing significant reforms to Government schools in Leh, resulting in quality education, improved learning environment, and strong community participation.

A statement said under her leadership, the School Education Department adopted an inclusive and participatory approach by actively engaging village communities, local stakeholders, and parents in the development and revitalization of Government schools.

These initiatives, the statement said, strengthened public confidence in the Government education system and encouraged greater enrolment in Government schools.

The award, presented as a token of gratitude and respect from the people of Ladakh, also recognized Bhanu Prabha's administrative acumen, collaborative leadership, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of Ladakh's children.