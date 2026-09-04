Dalai Lama Returns To Dharamshala After Over Two Months Long Ladakh Stay

Dharamshala, Sep 4: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama returned to his official residence in Dharamshala on Friday morning after spending over two months in Ladakh.

He arrived at Kangra's Gaggal airport, where senior Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) officials, including Tibetan Chief Justice Commissioner Yeshi Wangmo, Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and officiating Sikyong Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi, were present to receive him.

He received a warm welcome from thousands of Tibetans, devotees and well-wishers along the route from Gaggal airport to McLeod Ganj.

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Traditional Tashi Sholpa dancers performed at the airport as the spiritual leader emerged from the terminal. Tibetans and local residents gathered at several points along the route, carrying flowers, incense and traditional white scarves to greet him.

Members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, senior CTA officials, monks and devotees also assembled at the Thekchen Choeling Tsuglagkhang and outside the Dalai Lama's residence in McLeod Ganj to welcome him back to his Dharamshala home.

The Dalai Lama had left for Ladakh on June 28 and spent over two months there, delivering teachings and participating in a series of religious and public programmes.

His Ladakh visit included celebrations of his 91st birthday, prayer ceremonies and his participation in the concluding session of the Yarchos Chenmo (Great Summer Debate) at Matho.

His return to Dharamshala follows a prolonged absence from his home base.

Prior to his Ladakh visit, the Dalai Lama underwent left knee replacement surgery in New Delhi on June 8 and remained there during his initial recovery.

The CTA said the Tibetan spiritual leader had safely returned to Dharamshala after successfully completing his Ladakh programme.

His return has brought renewed activity to Dharamshala, the headquarters of the Tibetan exile administration, with devotees and followers gathering to catch a glimpse of the spiritual leader after his extended stay away from the hill town.