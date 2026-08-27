Dalai Lama condoles loss of lives in floods in Tibet, Nepal

DHARAMSALA (HP), Aug 27: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the floods in Nepal and Tibet.

Since this region has seen calamities in the past as well, these are certainly symptoms of a deeper underlying cause, whether climate change or other factors, he observed.

"I am saddened to learn of the devastating floods in the Rasuwa region of Nepal and Kyirong in Tibet, resulting in loss of life and heavy structural damage", the Dalai Lama said.