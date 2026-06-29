Dalai Lama arrives in Leh to stay in Ladakh for two months

Tsewang Rigzin

LEH, June 28: World Buddhist spiritual leader and the apostle of peace, the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet arrived in Leh this morning on a special Army flight from New Delhi and was accorded a grand reception at Leh Technical Airport.

Upon arrival, the Dalai Lama was warmly received by a gathering of top religious, social, and political leaders of Ladakh. From the airport to Jivetsal in Choglamsar, thousands of people from all walks of life lined both sides of the road, holding khataks and flowers to welcome the spiritual leader and to receive his blessings as his motorcade passed through.

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Among those who received the Dalai Lama were president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Chering Dorjay; Vice President of the Ladakh Gonpa Association, Geshe Lobzang Tashi; Rinpoches, monks, and nuns from different monastic community besides leaders of various religious communities, and hundreds of other dignitaries.

President of the LBA, Chering Dorjay, said that His Holiness will stay in Ladakh for about two months. During this period, he will primarily take rest and recuperate following his recent knee surgery which was done recently.

Chering Dorjay also said that the schedule for Dalai Lama's public teachings has not yet been finalized. The dates will be announced once they are confirmed by the Office of the Dalai Lama, he added.

He confirmed that preparations are underway to celebrate the 91st birthday of the Dalai Lama on July 6 on a grand scale at the Jivetsal teaching ground in Leh. Since the Dalai Lama himself is in Ladakh, this year's celebrations are expected to be particularly significant.

However, Chering Dorjay clarified that it has not yet been confirmed whether the Dalai Lama will personally attend the birthday celebrations.