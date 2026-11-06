Srinagar, Nov 6: Srinagar's iconic Floating Post Office on Dal Lake, which operates from a houseboat near Nehru Park, will now remain open for 12 hours a day, with the Department of Posts extending its working hours from 9 am to 9 pm.

The decision follows the encouraging public response to the recent extension of working hours at the Lal Chowk Head Post Office, which also now operates from 9 am to 9 pm.

Managed by India Post, the Floating Post Office provides regular postal services to residents and tourists while offering visitors a unique experience of accessing postal facilities from a houseboat on Dal Lake.

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Chief Postmaster General, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Sagar Hanuman Singh, IPoS, visited the Floating Post Office along with Director Postal Services Prateek and Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Srinagar Postal Division, Adam Mohi U Din, and reviewed the facilities.

During the visit, the officers interacted with customers and tourists to assess their requirements. Taking note of the heavy footfall at Nehru Park and demand for postal services beyond regular office hours, the Department decided to extend the facility's timings.

Sagar said the move aims to provide greater convenience to tourists, local residents and other visitors. Prateek said the Floating Post Office was both an important postal facility and a major tourist attraction.

Adam Mohi U Din said the encouraging response to extended working hours at Lal Chowk Head Post Office had prompted the Department to improve access to postal services. He added that the possibility of extending timings at more post offices in the region was also being explored. (Agencies)