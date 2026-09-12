Daily wagers threaten essential services shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: The J&K Casual/Daily Wagers Forum today warned the government of intensifying agitation, including disruption of essential services, if its long-pending demand for regularisation is not addressed in the upcoming Assembly session.

The Forum staged a strong protest in Srinagar and shouted slogans against the Omar Abdullah Government.

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President of the Forum Sajad Parray urged the government to table the report of the committee constituted for regularisation of daily wagers and casual workers in the forthcoming Assembly Session beginning on September 21.

Parray also cautioned the government against repeating what he described as the mistakes of 2014, warning that failure to address their demands could have serious consequences for the Government.

"What kind of justice is this? We trusted you with our votes and gave you respect, but today our families are being forced onto the streets," Parray said, questioning the disparity between the salaries and benefits available to regular employees and the wages received by casual workers. Click here to watch video

The Trade Union leader said many workers were earning between Rs 2,500 and Rs 9,000 per month despite rising electricity bills, food prices, school expenses and other costs of living.

"Are we not entitled to old-age pensions, " he asked, urging the government to fulfill its election promises and provide a concrete roadmap for regularisation.

He warned that demonstrations would be held in Srinagar and that workers could resort to stopping essential services, including water supply, if their demands remained unaddressed.

He said a large number of regular employees had retired, leaving departments dependent on casual and temporary workers to keep essential services functioning.