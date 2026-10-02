Daily wagers stage protest, demand regularization

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Daily wagers, casual workers, land donors and similar other employees in J&K government here today staged a protest demonstration and raised slogans in favour of their demands.

The protest was staged under the banner of All J&K Daily Wagers Sangharsh Samiti near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji on Tawi Bridge.

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The protesters were demanding regularization of their services and release of their pending wages.

One of the protesters, Chanchla Devi said that their demand also included implementation of Minimum Wages Act in J&K.

She said that her land was taken by a government department in return for a casual job on a meager salary of Rs. 1000.

More protesters said that they will grill the government on opening of move offices in Jammu.

"Our agitation will continue till our services are not regularized," they maintained.