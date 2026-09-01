Daily Wagers Protest In Srinagar, Demand Time-Bound Regularisation

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Casual Daily Wagers Forum staged a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday against the delay in the process of regularising daily wagers, accusing the government of failing to fulfil its election promises.

The protesting employees demanded that the Government should expedite the regularisation process and implement a concrete roadmap for the complete settlement of their long-pending demands.

Recalling the promise made by the Government at the time of elections, the president of the forum Sajad Ahmed Parray said it is now imperative for the ruling dispensation to address the issues of daily wagers, including regularisation and restoration of pension.

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He said that despite the formation of a committee on the floor of the J&K Assembly to prepare a roadmap for regularisation of daily wagers, that envisaged a deadline of six-months, but no report has been made public inspite of the fact that 18 months have passed.

"Neither our expenses have been cleared, nor has our job security been ensured, and no permanent policy has been brought forward," Parray said, alleging that the government had changed its priorities after coming to power.

He stated that around four lakh daily wagers and casual workers, along with a large number of employees, had supported the government during the time of elections based on its promises.

" But today, the Government has forgotten them and broken its promises," he said.

The leader also criticised the government for what he described as its failure to address the plight of daily wagers, casual labourers, SPOs and Anganwadi workers, while legislators were receiving higher salaries.

"Our workers are suffering, struggling and raising their voices, but no one is listening to them," he said.

Appealing to legislators who had campaigned on promises to address the concerns of employees, he questioned their silence on the issue of daily wagers.

He warned that elected representatives would once again have to seek public support during next Assembly, Panchayat, Urban Local Bodies and Parliamentary elections.

"If injustice continues, the people will certainly give an answer. Time is passing and you will have to come back to the people," he said.

The leader further announced that the forum had decided to intensify its agitation if the government failed to resolve their demands by September 10.

"On September 10, our delegates will decide the future course of action. If the Government does not resolve our issues, we will launch a programme with greater determination and intensity, and the struggle will continue until our demands are fulfilled," the president of the forum said.