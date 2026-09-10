Daily wagers hold demonstration; press for regularization, pending wages

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: All Daily Wagers Jammu Kashmir Sangarsh Samiti, under the leadership of its president Sunny Kant Chib, organized a peaceful protest march today from Press Club Jammu to the Maharaja Hari Singh Statue to press for the long-pending demands and rights of daily wagers and workers in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Committee sought immediate implementation of the Minimum Wages Act for eligible workers, a comprehensive regularization policy for long-serving daily wagers, release of all pending wages, adequate safety and security measures at workplaces, and concrete, time-bound action for the welfare and rights of workers. It also urged the authorities to address the issues through a structured mechanism and ensure timely relief to affected workers.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Sunny Kant Chib said workers had been waiting for their legitimate rights for a long time and their patience should not be taken for granted. He alleged that failure to ensure timely payment of wages, better remuneration and a fair policy on regularization and workers’ security reflected a failure to address the genuine concerns of the working class.

Chib said the 10-day Assembly session is scheduled to begin on September 21. He warned that if their issues were not taken up for redressal during the Assembly session and remained unresolved, the Committee would consider intensifying its democratic movement, including a total boycott of Government programmes and initiatives across J&K. He maintained that all such actions would remain peaceful and lawful.