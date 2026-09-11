Daily Habits That Quietly Damage Your Skin

Shahnaz Husain

glmahajan@gmail.com

Skin ageing is a natural process that affects everyone. Skin naturally changes over time, but how quickly it changes depends on your daily choices.

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As we age, our skin undergoes changes: wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, loss of elasticity, and so much more damage.

While it's essential to care for your skin with the right products, it's not the only aspect to consider for radiant skin.

Your lifestyle and daily habits play a significant role in how your skin looks. Lack of sleep, an unbalanced diet, or excessive sun exposure can lead to premature ageing, acne, dullness, or even long-term skin issues. When such habits persist, the skin loses elasticity, becomes thinner, and regenerates more slowly.

Surprisingly, some of the most common lifestyle habits can slowly damage your skin without you realising it. From poor sleep patterns to small mistakes in your daily routine, these hidden culprits

Here are some tips that you can apply or change in your daily life to delay the signs of ageing and prevent wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots from forming.

1---Smoking –----- Tobacco use has a significant effect on the acceleration of biological age in smokers. Chemicals in tobacco smoke break down collagen and elastin, which keep skin firm and stretchy.

Over time, smokers are more likely to experience dry skin, uneven skin pigmentation, baggy eyes, a saggy jawline and deep facial wrinkles and furrows.

Smoking impairs the skin’s ability to repair itself because it promotes the production of an enzyme called metalloproteinase , responsible for breaking down collagen in the skin and causing it to sag.

Smoking reduces the amount of blood flowing to the skin by constricting blood vessels near the skin’s surface, depleting the skin of oxygen and essential nutrients transported in blood.

2---Taking hot showers and baths

We all love long, steamy showers, especially after a tiring day or during chilly winters, don't we?

Your skin has a natural layer of oils that lock in moisture and keep it soft.

Taking a hot, steamy shower or bath may feel therapeutic, but it can strip away natural oils and weaken the skin barrier, which can lead to premature ageing over time.

A hot water bath can cause collagen and elasticity loss, leading to fine lines, dullness, and rough texture over time.

Hot water changes the pH of the skin surface, and it creates conditions that may either promote irritation or exacerbate pre-existing dermatological conditions.

The moisture is easily evaporated off the skin after the hot shower, making it drier. The constant dehydration hastens the effects of skin ageing, like fine lines and coarse texture, over time. In fact, the face and hands, which already have thin skin and fewer oil glands, are especially vulnerable to excessive heat.

Hot water removes the natural sebum of the scalp, causing it to become dry, flaky, and sensitive. "The hair shafts subjected to high temperatures lose moisture and proteins; hair becomes frizzy, dull, and prone to breakage

3------ Excessive Screen Time

Screens are an inescapable part of modern life; whether it’s your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or TV, we’re surrounded by them nearly all day.

But while we scroll, stream, and swipe, a silent side effect is slowly growing: digital ageing.

You can easily notice your skin looking dull, tired, or even pigmented after long hours in front of your laptop or phone.

Excessive screen time is an emerging, under-recognised contributor to premature ageing.

Phones, tablets, and computers emit what's known as high-energy visible light, or blue light, which penetrates the skin more deeply than you might expect, reaching into the dermis where collagen and elastin live. Collagen breakdown due to blue light leads to early sagging and wrinkles, something dermatologists are increasingly treating.

Blue light exposure generates reactive oxygen species (ROS), unstable molecules that cause oxidative stress leading to visible signs of ageing like fine lines, loss of elasticity, and dullness.

4--Sleeping Position – We all have preferable sleeping positions that feel most comfortable to us. Whether you’re a stomach, back, or side sleeper the position in which you sleep can expose you to sleep lines that ultimately become etched in your face.

People who favour sleeping on one side of their body tend to have a flatter face on their sleeping side and are more susceptible to chin, cheek, and chest lines, whereas stomach sleepers are more prone to forehead wrinkles.

Sleep wrinkles are creased lines caused by the mechanical compression, distortion, and friction of your face against a pillow when sleeping on your side or stomach.

Temporary sleep wrinkles can become persistent with time and repetition. As we age, our skin loses elasticity (recoil) and extensibility (stretch), creating ideal conditions for sleep wrinkles or lines to set in and last longer

5--Sweets------Excess sugar speeds up ageing both inside and outside the body through a chemical process called glycation.

Excess glucose in the bloodstream can cause skin issues, such as wrinkles, brown spots, yellowing skin and sagging, among others.

Simple carbohydrates, including refined sugar, lead to "a burst of inflammation throughout the body." When we have high-glycemic foods, i.e. foods laden with sugar, our insulin levels are suddenly raised.

The other effects of this are congested tissues, an increase in oil-gland activity and even visible signs of premature ageing. The digested sugar causes a breakdown of collagen and elastin, which leads to sagging skin and wrinkles.

Regularly consuming high amounts of added sugar can contribute to chronic inflammation, insulin resistance and metabolic stress.

The author is an internationally fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India