Dabur gets NCLT approval for Sesa Care merger

NEW DELHI, Sept 25: Home-grown FMCG major Dabur India on Friday said it has received the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval for its merger with ayurvedic hair care brand Sesa Care.

The merger will complement Dabur's existing hair care portfolio and tap new growth opportunities, the company said in a statement.

In October 2024, Dabur acquired a majority stake in Sesa Care, and a full merger scheme for Sesa Care into Dabur was approved by its board in May 2025.

"The NCLT approval marks a key milestone in the transaction first announced in October 2024 and paves the way for the integration of Sesa Care with Dabur India, subject to completion of the necessary statutory filings and other formalities," it said.

Under the Companies Act, a merger or amalgamation scheme becomes effective only after it receives approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Prior to that, the proposal requires approvals from the boards of the companies involved, shareholders, creditors and relevant regulatory authorities, wherever applicable.

The NCLT's sanction is generally the final judicial approval that gives legal effect to the scheme and makes it binding on all stakeholders.

"The integration of Sesa Care is aligned with our long-term strategy of strengthening our portfolio and tapping newer growth opportunities. We will look to leverage Dabur India's extensive distribution network, category expertise and access to key international markets to expand Sesa Care's reach and unlock revenue and cost synergies from the combined business," Global CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

The Scheme had earlier received the requisite approvals of Dabur India's equity shareholders and unsecured creditors at meetings convened pursuant to the directions of the NCLT on May 2, 2026, followed by approvals from relevant regulatory authorities. (PTI)